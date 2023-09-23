A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Withrow handle Cincinnati Taft 31-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 23.

Cincinnati Withrow opened with an 18-0 advantage over Cincinnati Taft through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 25-0 gap over the Senators at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Taft played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

