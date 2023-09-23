Sidney rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Greenville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sidney a 21-0 lead over Greenville.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.

Sidney breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney and Greenville squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sidney faced off against Fairborn and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Sept. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

