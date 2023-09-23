A suffocating defense helped Troy handle Piqua 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piqua and Troy played in a 59-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Troy faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Piqua took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 8 at Piqua High School.

