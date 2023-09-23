Toledo St. John’s Jesuit’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 28-2 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 14-2 lead over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Titans and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit thundered to a 21-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against River Rouge and Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 8 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.