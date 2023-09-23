Mayfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-10 win against Eastlake North in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-3 lead over the Rangers at halftime.

Mayfield jumped to a 36-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers outpointed the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Mayfield and Eastlake North played in a 40-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Eastlake North faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Mayfield took on Solon on Sept. 14 at Solon High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.