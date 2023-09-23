Milford’s defense throttled Morrow Little Miami, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Milford a 21-0 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Milford jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Milford and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Morrow Little Miami took on Lebanon on Sept. 8 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

