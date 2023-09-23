Mason posted a narrow 17-14 win over Middletown for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Middletown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Mason as the first quarter ended.

The Middies climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Comets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Middies 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Mason and Middletown played in a 10-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 8 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

