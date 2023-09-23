Westerville South topped Westerville North 21-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Westerville South High on Sept. 22.

Westerville South moved in front of Westerville North 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Westerville North made it 21-13.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville North took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 8 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

