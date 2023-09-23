New Albany finally found a way to top Grove City 25-24 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Greyhounds darted a slim margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Grove City enjoyed a 24-13 lead over New Albany to start the fourth quarter.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 12-0 final quarter to trip the Greyhounds.

Last season, New Albany and Grove City faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Grove City faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and New Albany took on Lancaster on Sept. 8 at Lancaster High School.

