Kettering Fairmont topped Springfield 10-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 10-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Springfield got within 10-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

The last time Springfield and Kettering Fairmont played in a 21-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springfield took on Huber Heights Wayne on Sept. 8 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.