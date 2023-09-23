Marion Elgin left no doubt in recording a 59-14 win over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marion Elgin opened with a 22-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 44-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Marion Elgin stormed to a 59-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Comets 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

