Defense dominated as Steubenville Catholic Central pitched a 20-0 shutout of Weirton Madonna at Weirton Madonna High on Sept. 23 in West Virginia football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central an 8-0 lead over Weirton Madonna.

The Crusaders fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Dons’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Weirton Madonna and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 29-14 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Steubenville Catholic Central squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.