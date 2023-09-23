Lewis Center Olentangy Orange grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 17-14 win against Hilliard Davidson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange darted in front of Hilliard Davidson 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wildcats fought to 10-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 17-14.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Darby and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Sept. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

