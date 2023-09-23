Hilliard Bradley topped Upper Arlington 24-22 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 10-10 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Hilliard Bradley took control in the third quarter with a 24-10 advantage over Upper Arlington.

The Golden Bears closed the lead with a 12-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Upper Arlington faced off against Westerville Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Marysville on Sept. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

