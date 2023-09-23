An early dose of momentum helped Massillon to a 41-7 runaway past Middletown in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 28-7 lead over Middletown.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Massillon stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Massillon and Middletown played in a 42-24 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Massillon squared off with Elkhart in a football game.

