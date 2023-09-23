Kirtland’s defense throttled Orwell Grand Valley, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Kirtland thundered in front of Orwell Grand Valley 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 41-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 9, Kirtland squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a football game.

