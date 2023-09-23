Hamilton Badin dismissed Franklin Bishop Fenwick by a 28-3 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 14-0 advantage over Franklin Bishop Fenwick through the first quarter.

The Falcons drew within 14-3 at halftime.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hamilton Badin faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

