Huber Heights Wayne scored early and often to roll over Beavercreek 49-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Huber Heights Wayne opened with a 21-14 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

The Warriors held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Beavercreek faced off against Springboro and Huber Heights Wayne took on Springfield on Sept. 8 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

