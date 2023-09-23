A suffocating defense helped Toledo Central Catholic handle Cleveland St. Ignatius 28-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland St. Ignatius through the first quarter.

Toledo Central Catholic stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice and Cleveland St Ignatius took on Youngstown Fitch on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Fitch High School.

