Medina’s defense throttled Euclid, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Medina darted in front of Euclid 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Battling Bees registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Medina thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Medina and Euclid squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Medina faced off against Mentor and Euclid took on Shaker Heights on Sept. 8 at Euclid High School.

