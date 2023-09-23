Jackson rolled past Washington Court House Washington for a comfortable 49-21 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Ironmen registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Lions.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Ironmen held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Washington Court House Washington squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Jackson took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Sept. 8 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

