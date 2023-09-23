Niles controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Niles opened with a 20-6 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Red Dragons opened a lopsided 42-7 gap over the Beavers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool and Niles took on Hubbard on Sept. 8 at Niles McKinley High School.

