A suffocating defense helped Zanesville West Muskingum handle Zanesville Maysville 42-0 at Zanesville Maysville High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 7-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Zanesville West Muskingum charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum took on New Lexington on Sept. 8 at New Lexington High School.

