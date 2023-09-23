Lisbon topped Hanoverton United 21-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Lisbon darted in front of Hanoverton United 21-20 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Golden Eagles were both scoreless.

The last time Hanoverton United and Lisbon played in a 45-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lisbon faced off against East Palestine and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on Sept. 8 at Columbiana High School.

