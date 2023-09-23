Lebanon posted a narrow 14-11 win over Cincinnati Turpin for an Ohio high school football victory at Lebanon High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Lebanon a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Turpin.

The Warriors registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Cincinnati Turpin fought back in the third quarter to make it 14-11.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lebanon faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

