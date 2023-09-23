New Madison Tri-Village scored early and often to roll over Lewisburg Tri-County North 55-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 42-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 8 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

