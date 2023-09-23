Steubenville rallied from behind to knock off Wheeling Park for a 42-28 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Wheeling Park started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Steubenville at the end of the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Steubenville breathed fire to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Steubenville and Wheeling Park played in a 69-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Steubenville faced off against Pittsburgh USO.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.