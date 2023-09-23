A suffocating defense helped Thornville Sheridan handle Warsaw River View 62-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 21-0 lead over Warsaw River View.

The Generals opened an enormous 42-0 gap over the Black Bears at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan breathed fire to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View played in a 53-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warsaw River View faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Thornville Sheridan took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 8 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

