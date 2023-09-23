Pickerington North posted a narrow 16-14 win over Westerville Central on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Pickerington North jumped ahead of Westerville Central 16-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville Central and Pickerington North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pickerington North faced off against Pickerington Central and Westerville Central took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 8 at Upper Arlington High School.

