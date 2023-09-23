Pickerington Central dismissed Newark by a 41-7 count during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Pickerington Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newark through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Newark showed its spirit while rallying to within 41-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pickerington Central and Newark played in a 35-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pickerington Central faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 8 at Newark High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.