Mansfield earned a convincing 37-10 win over Lexington on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Mansfield stormed in front of Lexington 28-10 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mansfield pulled to a 30-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Lexington squared off with Mt Vernon in a football game.

