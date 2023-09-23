West Chester Lakota West grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Sycamore in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

West Chester Lakota West opened with a 14-6 advantage over Cincinnati Sycamore through the first quarter.

The Aviators rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-14.

West Chester Lakota West moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Middletown on Sept. 8 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

