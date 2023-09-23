New Concord John Glenn rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-6 win over Byesville Meadowbrook on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

New Concord John Glenn opened with a 21-0 advantage over Byesville Meadowbrook through the first quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

New Concord John Glenn thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Little Muskies prevailed.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Coshocton and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Crooksville on Sept. 8 at Crooksville High School.

