Thomas Worthington took full advantage of overtime to defeat Dublin Jerome 18-17 at Thomas Worthington High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Thomas Worthington a 10-7 lead over Dublin Jerome.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 10-10 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Thomas Worthington held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Thomas Worthington played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Thomas Worthington faced off against Newark and Dublin Jerome took on Dublin Coffman on Sept. 8 at Dublin Coffman High School.

