New Lexington grabbed a 19-7 victory at the expense of Coshocton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

New Lexington darted to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Redskins each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 8 at Coshocton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.