New Philadelphia earned a convincing 35-10 win over Mt. Vernon on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia an 8-3 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Quakers registered a 22-3 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Quakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Philadelphia faced off against Ashland and Mt Vernon took on Lexington on Sept. 8 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

