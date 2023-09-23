Martins Ferry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lancaster Fairfield Christian 36-7 Saturday on Sept. 23 in Ohio football.

Martins Ferry opened with an 8-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Purple Riders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Martins Ferry took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 15 at Newcomerstown High School.

