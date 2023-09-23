It was a tough night for Lancaster Fisher Catholic which was overmatched by Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in this 48-27 verdict.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 22-7 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bishops opened an immense 41-14 gap over the Irish at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bishops maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Grove City Christian on Sept. 15 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

