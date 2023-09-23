Sugar Grove Berne Union’s defense throttled Millersport, resulting in a 38-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Sugar Grove Berne Union a 19-0 lead over Millersport.

The Rockets’ offense charged in front for a 32-0 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Millersport faced off against Corning Miller and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 8 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

