Toronto grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-20 win against Richmond Edison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over Richmond Edison through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wildcats fought to 14-7.

Toronto darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Red Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Toronto squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Toronto squared off with Weirton Madonna in a football game.

