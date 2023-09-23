West Lafayette Ridgewood finally found a way to top Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The Trojans had a 7-6 edge on the Generals at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Generals fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Malvern and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 8 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

