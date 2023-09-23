An early dose of momentum helped Sugarcreek Garaway to a 42-7 runaway past Uhrichsville Claymont in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Pirates opened a huge 35-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Carrollton and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Marietta on Sept. 8 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.