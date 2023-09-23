Malvern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-6 win over Strasburg on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Malvern opened with a 14-0 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Malvern thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Malvern and Strasburg played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Strasburg faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Malvern took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 8 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

