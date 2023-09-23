Massillon Perry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Louisville 49-6 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Massillon Perry jumped in front of Louisville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 42-6 gap over the Leopards at the intermission.

Massillon Perry charged to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Louisville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Louisville faced off against North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry took on Canton McKinley on Sept. 8 at Massillon Perry High School.

