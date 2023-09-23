Uniontown Lake handed Massillon Jackson a tough 19-7 loss in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson.

The Polar Bears showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Uniontown Lake moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Massillon Jackson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 8 at Massillon Jackson High School.

