Uniontown Green posted a narrow 31-28 win over Canton GlenOak on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Canton GlenOak, as it began with a 14-3 edge over Uniontown Green through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles moved ahead by earning a 21-10 advantage over the Bulldogs at the end of the second quarter.

Uniontown Green broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-28 lead over Canton GlenOak.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Green played in a 31-24 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Lake on Sept. 8 at Canton GlenOak High School.

