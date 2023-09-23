Harrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-7 win against Alexandria Campbell County in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Camels at halftime.

Harrison charged to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Harrison squared off with Cincinnati Western Hills in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.