Minster finally found a way to top St. Henry 7-2 at St. Henry on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Minster opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as St. Henry fought to within 7-2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Minster and St. Henry faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Henry faced off against Rockford Parkway and Minster took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 8 at Fort Recovery High School.

