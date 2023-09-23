Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Versailles 14-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Versailles showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Maria Stein Marion Local as the first quarter ended.

The Flyers and the Tigers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

The third quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-7 lead over Versailles.

The Tigers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Versailles squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Versailles took on New Bremen on Sept. 8 at Versailles High School.

