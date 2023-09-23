New Bremen rolled past Fort Recovery for a comfortable 35-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 7-0 lead over Fort Recovery.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Fort Recovery squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fort Recovery faced off against Minster and New Bremen took on Versailles on Sept. 8 at Versailles High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.